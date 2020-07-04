Central Council of Tlingit and Haida fireworks sale draws hundreds

The Central Council of Tlingit and Haida fireworks sale was a big hit from day one.

Tlingit and Haida President Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson said the sale’s soft opening on June 24 brought out a couple of hundred people.

“Yeah, it was crazy. Sales have been doing very well. Very brisk,” he said.

Peterson said it was hard to keep social distancing that first day, but the sale staff are making sure to keep customers safe.

Money from the sale goes to services that the Central Council provides for tribal citizens throughout the year.

But Peterson is also asking customers to be responsible about their fireworks.

“Our staff can talk to you about being respectful and responsible neighbors about lighting them off,” he said.

Juneau fire department chief Rich Etheridge said the department most often gets calls about small grass fires around this time of year. He reminds anyone using fireworks to follow safety precautions.

“Have responsible adults light them, keep them on the ground, don’t relight dud fireworks and you know, don’t point them in the direction of homes or other people,” he said.