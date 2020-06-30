Family of Juneau man killed by police say they’re filing a wrongful death lawsuit

The family of a man killed by police in late December, has announced their intention to sue the Juneau Police Department.

City police officer James Esbenshade shot and killed Kelly Michael Stephens on December 29 near the Chinook apartment complex in Juneau; police say Stephens threatened to kill Esbenshade who was responding to a 9-1-1 call.

An Anchorage-based law firm, Ben Crittenden P.C. announced via press release that Stephens’ parents intend to file a wrongful death lawsuit and will discuss their efforts to seek reform of the Juneau Police department.

After the shooting, Juneau police put Esbenshade on leave and investigated the circumstances. They found that his use of deadly force was justified and the State of Alaska later decided not to bring criminal charges against him.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.