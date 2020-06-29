Newscast — Monday, June 29, 2020

In this newscast:
- The pandemic has put a damper on most of Juneau’s usual July Fourth festivities, but one resident is still hoping for a parade.
- A former big box store in Juneau that’s been vacant since 2016 is now for sale — about $2.3 million below what the city assessor’s office says it’s worth.
- Trump administration officials with the National Marine Fisheries Service are telling staff not to use the words COVID-19 or pandemic.
- A federal bankcruptcy judge has approved a plan for an auction to sell Alaska’s RavnAir Group in whole or in part.
- The mayor of Anchorage has asked the Native Village of Eklutna to determine what happens to a statue of a British explorer following calls for its removal.