Juneau Afternoon on summer schedule

Juneau Afternoon will begin its summer schedule of Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays next week. In its place on Mondays, please enjoy Hidden Brain, and on Tuesdays, Splendid Table on KTOO 104.3 FM. Folk Alley plays on KRNN 102.7 at 4:00 p.m. The show resumes July 1 with Cheryl Snyder as host. She’ll talk with a meteorologist about the summer forecast as part of Weather Wednesday. The Juneau Artists Gallery will give an update, and Heather Lende will read from her new book.

Tune in Monday evening at 7:00 p.m. for the live broadcast of the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly meeting.