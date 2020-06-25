Alaska records more than 40 new COVID-19 cases, a new daily high

State health officials reported 44 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday. That’s the highest one-day increase in the state yet. It includes 25 Alaskans and 19 nonresidents.

It’s the fourth time in the past month that the state had a new daily high.

The new nonresident cases include 17 seafood industry workers. That includes nine in the Bristol Bay and Lake & Peninsula boroughs, two in Wrangell and one case each in Anchorage and Seward.

There also was a nonresident visitor in Anchorage and a nonresident in Valdez whose purpose for visiting was listed as “other.”

The Alaskans include six each from Anchorage and Fairbanks; three from Homer; two each from Eagle River and North Pole; and one each from Bethel, Palmer, Seward, Valdez, Wasilla and an unnamed community in north Kenai Peninsula Borough.

Many of the new Alaskan cases over the past week have been from the Fairbanks North Star Borough, after the borough had a quiet period that lasted from early April until mid-June.

The number of active cases among Alaskans also reached a new high, of 291. That’s 25 more than any previous day. The total number of cases among Alaskans is 816. There are no new deaths, leaving the total at 12.