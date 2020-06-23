Face coverings now required to enter federal courthouses in Alaska

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, anyone entering a federal courthouse in Alaska must wear a mask or face covering or they will not be allowed inside.

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Burgess issued an order on Monday. It applies to all employees and visitors at least two years old entering federal courthouses in Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau, unless they have a doctor’s note about a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask.

Employees in a private office or workspace with at least six feet of distance from others can temporarily remove the mask while working in that space.

In addition, Burgess’s order also prohibits entry for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, anyone who has been in self-isolation or self-quarantine within the last 14-days, and anyone who in the last 14-days has been in close contact with someone diagnosed with the disease.

The order is in effect until August 3rd.