Alaska reporting 19 new cases of coronavirus infections among nonresidents, mostly seafood workers

The state is reporting new COVID-19 cases in 16 Alaskans and 19 nonresidents — all but 3 of those are seasonal workers in the seafood industry.

Among the nonresident seafood workers, two are in the Ketchikan Gateway Borough, two are in the Valdez-Cordova Census area, and the remaining 12 are in the Dillingham Census Area.

The twelve seafood workers in Dillingham tested positive for COVID-19 while under quarantine, the Bristol Bay hub town announced late Monday, sparking anxiety in the small community. They were on day six of their required quarantine and had taken their second COVID-19 test, the city said in a statement. The city did not identify the seafood company, but it said that it tests all incoming employees before they travel to Dillingham, and then twice during their quarantine.

“The individuals have been moved into separate isolation facilities within the company’s closed campus and additional sanitation protocols have been initiated,” the statement said.

Anxiety has been high in Bristol Bay communities for months, as thousands of fishermen and seafood processing workers from Outside.

“Our worse fears are home to roost,” Robin Samuelsen, a Dillingham Alaska Native leader, wrote in a Facebook post. “Outsiders bringing the virus to us in Dillingham.”

Dillingham Mayor Alice Ruby was more optimistic.

“While we are always concerned to hear about positive cases of COVID-19 in Dillingham, the protection plans in place caught these cases during quarantine and are helping to prevent community spread,” Ruby said in the community’s statement.

There are 35 new cases statewide included in the state health department’s data update Tuesday. The number of Alaskans with active COVID-19 infections has also reached a new high: 264.

The new COVID-19 cases announced Tuesday brings the total number of infections among Alaskans since March to 778. The total among nonresidents in Alaska is now 129, about 70% of them seafood workers.

The state health department on Tuesday reported one more Alaskan hospitalized with COVID-19, and no new deaths in Alaska from the disease.

There are now 14 Alaskans currently hospitalized who have COVID-19 or who are suspected to be infected. One of them is on a ventilator.