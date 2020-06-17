Juneau city officials suspect community spread of COVID-19 in cases last week

State health officials reported one new case Wednesday of COVID-19 in a Juneau resident.

They’re not sure yet how that person got the virus. Though, according to the city there may be community spread of the virus, because the state Department of Health and Social Services has not been able to identify the source of the virus for two cases that were reported on June 11.

In total, 38 people from Juneau have tested positive for the virus. Of those, three are active and 35 people have recovered, according to city data.

Juneau also has three active non-resident cases. All of them were identified in June. Two of them are tourists and the purpose of the third person’s visit is not clear.

Those people are in isolation and will stay there until cleared by public health nurses according to the city.

To date 3,142 tests have been performed in Juneau. However, some people get more than one test, so it’s not clear how many Juneau residents have been tested. Local officials expect that number to go up as they continue to see an increase in travelers coming through the airport and ferry terminal.

Juneau’s incident commander Mila Cosgrove reported Monday that the city’s test results have been delayed by at least a day due to personnel and supply problems at the state lab where Juneau’s tests are processed.

The Juneau case was part of 25 new cases reported Wednesday. To date, 696 Alaskans and 82 non-residents in Alaska have tested positive for COVID-19.