Juneau resident among 19 Alaskans reported Monday to have tested positive for COVID-19

Another Juneau resident has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the City and Borough of Juneau. It’s unknown how the individual contracted the virus. Public health officials from the state are investigating the case and will be in touch with anyone who may have come into contact with this person.

The Juneau resident is included in Monday’s update from the state with 18 other Alaskans who were reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Today’s double-digit increase follows spikes in reported cases statewide over the past week as Alaska’s economy continues to open back up.

In total, 35 people from Juneau have tested positive for COVID-19. Another case was announced over the weekend. There are three cases considered active and 32 individuals have recovered.

City officials in Juneau encourage residents to get tested even if they have mild symptoms of the disease.

On Saturday, city employees in Juneau started screening some out-of-state travelers for COVID-19 at the city’s airport — the same day major statewide changes went into effect for travelers to Alaska.