Health officials in Wrangell confirm the island’s first COVID-19 case

Health officials in Wrangell confirmed the island’s first COVID-19 case on Sunday. A statement from SEARHC which runs Wrangell’s hospital says a female resident tested positive and is currently isolating at home. The unidentified woman is reportedly asymptomatic — meaning she is not exhibiting symptoms — and state public health officials are investigating the source of the virus.

A COVID-19 test is available in Wrangell to anyone showing symptoms, regardless of potential exposure or recent travel.

Wrangell’s businesses — including bars and restaurants — gradually reopened in April after the state eased COVID-19 restrictions. The city also has a seafood processing plant that’s expecting more than two dozen seasonal workers from out of state.

The city agreed last week to provide $60,000 for regular testing for the fish plant’s workforce.