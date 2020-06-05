Newscast — Friday, June 5, 2020

In this newscast:
- In Juneau, University of Alaska Southeast students, faculty and alumni spent the week debating a proposal to merge the university with one of the other UA campuses to cut costs.
- Canada’s recent announcement that its ports will remain closed to large cruise ships through the end of October means nearly all of Alaska cruises will be cancelled.
- Juneau is about to become the first city in Alaska to get a permanent electric bus in its fleet.
- Researchers say they have detected elevated levels of tocins in Juneau area shellfish that can cause paralytic shellfish poisoning.