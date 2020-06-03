KTOO

Watch: Dunleavy administration to outline changes to interstate travel rules

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest COVID-19 press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. today.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks about the state's COVID-19 response from the Atwood Building in Anchorage on March 20, 2020.
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks about the state’s COVID-19 response from the Atwood Building in Anchorage on March 20, 2020. Also pictured: Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, and an unidentified sign language interpreter. (Creative Commons photo courtesy Alaska Governor’s Office)

The governor, Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink will announces changes to a mandate covering interstate travel.

The state health mandate that requires a 14-day quarantine for people who arrive from out-of-state  expires on June 5 and starting that day, visitors and Alaskans returning to the state will be asked to take a test within 72 hours of boarding an Alaska-bound flight.

Members of the Dunleavy administration have been holding media briefings regularly since March 10. They’ve shared updates on the number of people in the state with confirmed cases, announced public health mandates, and explained the administration’s strategy and rationale.

They’ve imposed public health mandates that have reshaped daily life across Alaska to combat the spread of the virus. Those mandates and other Alaska-specific COVID-19 resources and information are available at coronavirus.alaska.gov.

You can watch today’s press conference live on this post, the governor’s Facebook or Livestream pages, or on 360 North television.

This preview was written by KTOO’s Rashah McChesney.

