WATCH: Assembly holds public hearing on 14-day travel quarantine

The Juneau Assembly will hold a virtual special meeting tonight at 6 p.m. to discuss an emergency ordinance establishing a local 14-day quarantine for anyone arriving in town from out-of-state.

The Assembly discussed the ordinance at meetings last week and on Monday, but was waiting on additional guidance on Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s statewide 14-day quarantine mandate, which is set to expire Friday.

Gov. Dunleavy plans to hold a press conference Wednesday at 5 p.m. to discuss updates. It’s not clear if that will give the Assembly enough information to make a final decision on the ordinance.

The meeting will be streamed via Facebook Live and Zoom Webinar. You can also watch below.

Details about how to participate in the meeting can be found online.