Newscast — Wednesday, June 3, 2020

In this newscast:
- Tlingit and Haida President Richard Peterson reminds citizens to respond in the 2020 census or the tribe could lose funding.
- A federal judge will decide on whether the U.S. Forest Service will need to start from scratch before resuming work on a massive timber sale in Southeast Alaska.
- A Monday night vigil in downtown Sitka for George Floyd was peaceful and mostly silent, although armed counter-protesters were not far away.
- Residents of Kotzebue gathered in the center of town Tuesday evening in solidarity with rallies worldwide.