Coronavirus cases at Anchorage transitional care center grows to 17

Update, 2:15 p.m. Monday:

The number of coronavirus cases at the Providence Transitional Care Center has climbed to 17 as more test results come back, according to Dr. Michael Bernstein, the regional chief medical officer for Providence Health & Services Alaska, the operator of the center.

Bernstein said all patients and workers are being tested for the virus, both at the transitional care center and at the long-term facility it shares a campus in East Anchorage with, Providence Extended Care.

It’s not clear how many of the seven new cases announced by the state on Monday are tied to the transitional care center. Alaska Public Media has asked the state health department, and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Original story

Seven more Alaskans have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported Monday. The day before, the state announced Alaska’s largest daily case increase: 27.

A chunk of the new cases are at the Providence Transitional Care Center in Anchorage. The center reported another positive case Monday, bringing its total to 13 cases among residents and caregivers.

The latest coronavirus counts come just over a week after the state ended capacity restrictions on businesses, and days before the state plans to lift its 14-day quarantine requirement for travelers, and require testing instead.

The Providence Transitional Care Center said Monday it’s still waiting for test results to come back for some of its caregivers. The facility remains closed to visitors, “but exceptions will be made for people who are coming to visit a loved one at the end of life,” according to a message on the website for Providence Health & Services Alaska.

Of the seven new cases reported Monday, the state says four of the Alaskans are from the Kenai Peninsula Borough and three are from the Municipality of Anchorage. The total number of Alaskans who have tested positive for the virus is now 467, with 368 of them considered recovered.

The state on Monday reported no new hospitalizations or deaths, and the number of nonresident cases in Alaska remained 21. More than 54,000 tests have been completed.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.