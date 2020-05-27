Community art with Rachael Juzeler

Cheryl Snyder hosts on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

On today’s show, we’ll speak with visual artist Rachel Juzeler about some COVID-safe art projects she is setting up for the community this summer. KRNN DJ Katie Bausler will share the playlists she’s been putting together for fans missing her weekly live shows, and we’ll hear from City Manager Rorie Watt with the latest COVID-related updates from City Hall.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.