Cheryl Snyder hosts on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

On today’s show, we’ll speak with visual artist Rachel Juzeler about some COVID-safe, participatory projects she has going on this summer, we’ll speak with KRNN DJ Katie Bausler about the playlists she’s been putting together for fans missing her weekly live shows, and we’ll hear from Rorie Watt with the latest updates from City Hall