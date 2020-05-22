Teen and young adult appreciation week: Stella Tallmon

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

This week on Juneau Afternoon we continue our celebration of graduating seniors, teens and young adults to discuss their successes, challenges, and futures. On today’s show, we meet Stella Tallmon. The Lynn Canal Running Camp will highlight its activities, and City Manager Rorie Watt will be back with our COVID-19 related updates.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.