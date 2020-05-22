In honor of Memorial Day

Monday, May 25, 2020:

In lieu of Juneau Afternoon, we’ll air a Memorial Day special from Top Of Mind, BYU Radio. It will explore many aspects of memorials during this Memorial Day and highlight a project to collect 1,000,000 soldiers’ letters. We’ll hear how memorials impact communities after traumatic events, and examine efforts to preserve veterans’ memories.

That’s Monday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org. On KRNN 102.7, we’ll hear an hour of Folk Alley beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Monday evening at 7:00 p.m., tune in to KTOO for “Our Show,” a gathering of voices, a voluntary oral history of this moment on the planet, a global vox pop. New from Atlantic Public Media.