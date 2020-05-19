Watch: Dunleavy to discuss his plan for reopening the state

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest COVID-19 press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. today.

The governor, Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink have been holding these briefings almost daily since March 10.

During this one, Dunleavy will talk about his plan for reopening Alaska. During Monday’s press conference he said he thinks the state is ready for the next phase of that plan — that includes allowing most businesses to operate at 75 percent of capacity. It also expands the number of people who are allowed to gather and allows for non-household members to be included in those gatherings.

Generally members of Dunleavy’s administration share updates on the number of people in the state with confirmed cases, announced public health mandates, and explained the administration’s strategy and rationale.

They’ve imposed several public health mandates that have reshaped daily life across Alaska to combat the spread of the virus. Those mandates and other Alaska-specific COVID-19 resources and information are available at coronavirus.alaska.gov.

You can watch today’s press conference live on this post, the governor’s Facebook or Livestream pages, or on 360 North television.