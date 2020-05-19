Teen and young adult appreciation week: Justin Masse

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

This week on Juneau Afternoon we’ll meet a host of graduating seniors, teens and young adults to discuss their successes, challenges, and futures. On today’s show, we’ll meet Justin Masse. Rich Jennings, host of Friday Tidelines on KRNN 102.7 FM, will talk to us about producing his show from home. City Manager Rorie Watt will continue our COVID-19-related check-ins, and we’ll listen to the latest Community Connection pieces.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.