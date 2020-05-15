Teen and young adult appreciation week

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, May 18, 2020.

This week on Juneau Afternoon we’ll meet a host of graduating seniors, teens and young adults to discuss their successes, challenges, and futures. We’ll play the latest Community Connection pieces, and City Manager Rorie Watt will continue our COVID-19 related updates.

