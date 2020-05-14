How teens cope during a pandemic

Scott Burton hosts on Friday, May 15, 2020.

On Friday, we’ll speak with clinical social worker Rachael Woods about how teens are coping during the pandemic, and get ideas for communication and healthy activities. For Foodie Friday, Mae Wu from the Lemon Tree will talk about life as a restaurant owner, when they will reopen, and give us some culinary inspiration for the weekend. We’ll hear the latest Community Connection pieces, and continue our COVID-19-related check-ins with City Hall.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.