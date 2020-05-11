Watch: Dunleavy and health officials discuss Alaska’s preparedness for COVID-19

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest COVID-19 news conference is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The governor, Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink have been holding these briefings almost daily since March 10. Usually, administration officials share updates on the number of people in the state with confirmed cases, announce public health mandates and explain the administration’s strategy and rationale.

According to a news release, Monday’s briefing will focus primarily on COVID-19 preparedness. Dr. Alexander Eastman, senior medical officer for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, will join the briefing. Additionally, the state’s health commissioner is expected to provide updates on how the state is managing the commercial fishing season in Bristol Bay.

State health officials announced Monday that two more Alaskans have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the state’s total number of recorded cases to 381. Of those, 332 patients have recovered.

Monday’s updated data shows that 7 Alaskans are currently hospitalized due to symptoms related to COVID-19. The total confirmed number of Alaskans who have died from the disease is 10.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, more than 1.34 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the United States. The number of U.S. deaths now exceeds 80,000.

To combat the spread of the virus, the Dunleavy administration has imposed numerous public health mandates that have reshaped daily life across Alaska. Those mandates and other Alaska-specific COVID-19 resources and information are available at coronavirus.alaska.gov.

This preview was written by KTOO’s Ryan Cunningham.