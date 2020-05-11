Teen organizes blood drive this week

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, May 11, 2020.

On Monday’s show, a local teen will tell us about why he organized a blood drive this week. SHI will outline this year’s Virtual Celebration and how we can participate. We’ll speak with nurses about child birth during a pandemic. And City Manager Rorie Watt will continue our COVID-19 related updates.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

Monday evening at 6:00 p.m., tune in to KTOO for a special assembly meeting of the City and Borough of Juneau.