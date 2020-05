Nome Mayor James “Richard” Beneville has died.

The city of Nome confirmed in a Facebook post Monday morning that Beneville, 75, died overnight from pneumonia at Norton Sound Regional Hospital.

Beneville was elected in 2015 and was in the middle of serving his third term as mayor. He was also president of the Alaska Conference of Mayors.

In the Facebook post, Beneville was remembered for his “colorful personality, passion for the community and love of the arts.”