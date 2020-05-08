KTOO

Watch: Dunleavy to give latest update on the state’s response to COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest COVID-19 press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. today.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks about the state's COVID-19 response from the Atwood Building in Anchorage on March 20, 2020.
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks about the state’s COVID-19 response from the Atwood Building in Anchorage on March 20, 2020. Also pictured: Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, and an unidentified sign language interpreter. (Creative Commons photo courtesy Alaska Governor’s Office)

The governor, Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink have been holding these briefings almost daily since March 10.

During today’s briefing, they’ll be discussing the second part of the state’s plan to reopen the economy — today Alaska bars are able to reopen.  Other state businesses will be able to expand the number of customers they have and up to 50 people can now gather in social and religious groups. Businesses will be able to operate at  50 percent of their capacity- twice the level currently allowed.

Dunleavy said that if the state continues to make progress, he and health officials will be able to announce the third phase in the state’s reopening as soon as next week.

Dunleavy, Zink and Crum will share updates on the number of people in the state with confirmed cases, announced public health mandates, and explained the administration’s strategy and rationale.

The state health department on Friday confirmed three new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of Alaskans diagnosed with the disease to 377. The new cases are all women from the Municipality of Anchorage, one in hers 70s, one in her 60s and one in her 20s. The number of recoveries increased to 305, leaving 62 active cases.
The total number of hospitalizations, 38, and deaths, 10, remains unchanged. So does the number of nonresidents diagnosed with the disease: Six. The number of tests is up to 25,473.
You can watch today’s press conference live on this post, the governor’s Facebook or Livestream pages, or on 360 North television.

