Watch: Dunleavy to give latest update on the state’s response to COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest COVID-19 press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. today.

The governor, Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink have been holding these briefings almost daily since March 10.

During today’s briefing, they’ll be discussing the second part of the state’s plan to reopen the economy — today Alaska bars are able to reopen. Other state businesses will be able to expand the number of customers they have and up to 50 people can now gather in social and religious groups. Businesses will be able to operate at 50 percent of their capacity- twice the level currently allowed.

Dunleavy said that if the state continues to make progress, he and health officials will be able to announce the third phase in the state’s reopening as soon as next week.

Dunleavy, Zink and Crum will share updates on the number of people in the state with confirmed cases, announced public health mandates, and explained the administration’s strategy and rationale.