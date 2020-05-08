GonZo Cuisine

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Friday, May 8, 2020.

For Foodie Friday, Aims Alf of GonZo in Auke Bay will tell us about the prospect of re-opening to the public, and give us culinary inspiration for the weekend.

We’ll check in with Juneau Jazz and Classics.

KXLL DJ Captain Naut will spin us some tunes.

We’ll hear the latest Community Connection pieces, and continue our COVID-19-related check-ins with City Hall.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.