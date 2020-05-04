Watch: Dunleavy administration discusses plans for CARES Act funding

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest COVID-19 news conference is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The governor, Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink have been

holding these briefings almost daily since March 10. Usually, administration officials share updates on the number of people in the state with confirmed cases, announce public health mandates and explain the administration’s strategy and rationale.

At Monday’s briefing, the governor and members of his cabinet will lay out their plans for how the state will use federal CARES Act funding. Alaska Housing Finance Corp. Executive Director Bryan Butcher will also be on hand.

State health officials announced Monday that two more Alaskans, both from Anchorage, have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the state’s total number of recorded cases to 370. Of those, 263 patients have recovered.

Monday’s updated data shows that 12 Alaskans are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. The total confirmed number of Alaskans who have died from the disease remains at nine.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, more than 1.1 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the United States. The number of U.S. deaths now exceeds 67,000.

To combat the spread of the virus, the Dunleavy administration has imposed numerous public health mandates that have reshaped daily life across Alaska. Those mandates and other Alaska-specific COVID-19 resources and information are available at coronavirus.alaska.gov.

At the most recent news briefing last Friday, Dunleavy covered his ongoing discussions with state legislative leaders on how to spend CARES Act funds. The Legislature’s nonpartisan legal advisers have said that lawmakers may be required to reconvene to consider some of the governor’s proposals.

You can watch Monday’s news conference live on this post, the governor’s Facebook or Livestream pages, or on 360 North television.

This preview was written by KTOO’s Ryan Cunningham.