Newscast — Monday, May 4, 2020

In this newscast:

  • Canada’s border remains closed to non-essential travel until May 21,
  • would-be tourists whose Alaska cruises are canceled can still support local businesses,
  • late Haines resident Mark McNamara’s career spanned professional basketball and Hollywood,
  • U.S. House Democrats call for an investigation into Assistant Interior Secretary Tara Sweeney’s distribution of federal coronavirus relief funding,
  • and the Anchorage Daily News wins the Pulitzer Prize for public service journalism.

