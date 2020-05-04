Newscast — Monday, May 4, 2020

In this newscast:
- Canada’s border remains closed to non-essential travel until May 21,
- would-be tourists whose Alaska cruises are canceled can still support local businesses,
- late Haines resident Mark McNamara’s career spanned professional basketball and Hollywood,
- U.S. House Democrats call for an investigation into Assistant Interior Secretary Tara Sweeney’s distribution of federal coronavirus relief funding,
- and the Anchorage Daily News wins the Pulitzer Prize for public service journalism.