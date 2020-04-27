Plan to close temporary shelter at Ketchikan rec center draws criticism from homeless advocates

A temporary 24-hour homeless shelter that was set up at Ketchikan’s recreation center is slated to close nearly two weeks ahead of schedule. The move is drawing criticism from homeless advocates.

Since early April, Ketchikan’s Gateway Recreation Center has provided a temporary homeless shelter that allows space for social distancing. Some 30 cots are spread throughout the basketball court.

Initially, the plan was to keep the emergency shelter open until at least May 15, or until the Ketchikan Gateway Borough lifted its emergency declaration.

But Ketchikan’s emergency operations center announced Thursday that the shelter would close May 3 despite the ongoing emergency.

Borough Mayor Rodney Dial said he’d like the borough-owned recreation center to be ready to reopen as soon as possible.

“The rec center serves a vital purpose for our island,” Dial said in a phone interview Friday. “It provides positive benefits for physical health, mental health, summer camps for children and other programs that we’re hoping to transition into. And we do feel with the governor’s mandates that we’re going to be able to do some of those things in the future.”

Ketchikan emergency operations center staff echoed that sentiment in a question-and-answer session on social media Friday evening. After moving cots, floor coverings and other equipment out and cleaning the facility, officials hope to reopen the recreation center by Memorial Day. For now, indoor gyms throughout Alaska remain closed in accordance with state health mandates.

Dial said local governments will continue to provide housing for Ketchikan’s homeless population during the pandemic through the joint emergency operations center.

“We will still continue to provide shelter, but we just no longer need the recreational facility for that,” he said.

He pointed to First City Homeless Services’ Overnight Warming Center as an alternative. The center, which generally runs throughout the winter, closed to the public earlier this month as staff moved to the recreation center.

Though funding for the Overnight Warming Center generally runs out on April 15 each year — it’s a cold-weather shelter — Dial said federal relief money could pay for it to reopen.

But homeless advocates say moving from the recreation center to a downtown Ketchikan church basement isn’t that simple.

Donita O’Dell of First City Homeless Services helps run the temporary shelter. She said officials didn’t discuss the move with her organization before announcing the closure.

“I mean, we’re pretty concerned about what this is going to mean for our population — you know, the folks that have been using the shelter up there,” O’Dell said in a phone interview Friday.

She said the recreation center generally serves between 30 and 50 people during the day. As many as 40 of those spend the night.

O’Dell said her organization’s downtown warming center can’t accommodate nearly as many people. She anticipates she would have to turn at least a dozen people away — something she said the warming center has never had to do before.

“Space is pretty limited,” she said. “Our hope is that we can get 15 in there and feel comfortable with the distancing that that allows.”

And that’s during the day. She estimates no more than 10 would be able to spend the night given the downtown shelter’s limited space.

And whether the warming center could reopen for overnight stays is still up in the air. O’Dell said officials already determined that the basement at 400 Main Street couldn’t safely accommodate a 24-hour shelter during a public health emergency. That’s why the recreation center shelter opened in the first place, she said.

In a text message, O’Dell said it would be “irresponsible to consider placing staff or participants in an unsafe environment.” She said she doubts that the First City Homeless Services board would sign off on what she calls a “band-aid solution to the borough backing out of their agreement.”

Dial, though, said the decision isn’t final.

“Now, if we, as we go through this process, find that it’s not working — or that, let’s say, members of this population start getting an increase in COVID cases,” he said, “we can always reassess and go back.

He said officials could consider opening the Ted Ferry Civic Center or National Guard armory to replace the recreation center.

But he said the recreation center serves a valuable purpose to everyone in Ketchikan.

“We’re not looking to put anyone on the street, we’re just making the transition,” he said. “And by making this transition, what we can do is hopefully, also help with the physical and mental health of the citizens on the island — including the homeless population that will here in the future be able to use the rec center again.”

But O’Dell said it would be time-consuming and expensive to re-staff another temporary shelter once current employees are laid off. And an early April statement from Ketchikan’s emergency operations center points to issues with those and other possible shelter locations. The civic center would need to add showers to function as a shelter, for example.

Dial also suggested the Park Avenue Temporary Home may be able to absorb some residents currently in the temporary shelter at the recreation center. PATH staff say they’re working with the emergency operations center on their plans for the future.