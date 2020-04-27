Out of the Blocks, Part 1 and 2

All photographs by Wendel Patrick All photographs by Wendel Patrick

On Monday and Tuesday’s show, we’ll hear the rebroadcast of Parts 1 and 2 of Out of the Blocks, a podcast featuring audio portraits of Juneau residents by Aaron Henkin, Wendel Patrick, and MK MacNaughton. Voices include Lily Hope, James Hoagland, Christy NaMee Eriksen, Chris Talley, Shabadrang Khalsa, Lionel Uddipa, Kyle Worl, Rosita Worl, George Kuhar and more. Stay tuned after the episode for our daily update from City Manager Rorie Watt about COVID 19 as it relates to the City and Borough of Juneau.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

Tune in to KTOO 104.3 FM at 7:00 p.m. for the live broadcast of the CBJ Assembly meeting.