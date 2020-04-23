Dunleavy says state case data is an indicator that it’s safe to start reopening the economy

Update — Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO and Alaska Public Media

Most Alaskans who’ve contracted COVID-19 have recovered from the disease. And this improvement is among the facts Gov. Mike Dunleavy cited in a press briefing on Thursday for why the state’s economy is starting to reopen.

Of 337 cases, 209 have recovered and 128 remain active. The number of active cases peaked on April 2, five days after the statewide hunker down order.

“These are good numbers,” Dunleavy said. ”These are numbers that demonstrate to us, again, that we can take those steps methodically, in a calculated fashion, to get back to doing some of the work.”

The state provided more guidance on which businesses and activities can reopen on Friday. They include allowing day camps, overnight camping and travel between communities on the road system.

Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said the drop in active cases is due to the actions Alaskans have been taking.

“I think that the social distancing that people have been doing has been really working to slow this disease process,” Zink said. “I think it’s part of the reason we’re seeing less active cases.”

Zink pointed out that there’s also been a drop in the number of cases spread to multiple people within communities — meaning that when one person catches it, they’re spreading it to just one other person.

Zink said the state is looking at four things in weighing what to reopen, both at a state level and in individual communities. They include the number of cases; the amount of testing; the ability to investigate the contacts of each person who tests positive; and health care preparedness.

Original story — Rashah McChesney, KTOO

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest COVID-19 news conference is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The governor, Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink have been holding these briefings almost daily since March 10.

Usually, members of the Dunleavy administration share updates on the number of people in the state with confirmed cases, announce public health mandates and explain the administration’s strategy and rationale.

On Thursday, state health officials announced that two more Alaskans from Anchorage had been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 337.

One is a boy under age 10, and the other is in his 60s. The total number of recoveries jumped to 209 by the end of the day Wednesday, or about 62%.

The total number of deaths and hospitalizations has not changed: Thirty-six Alaskans have been hospitalized with the disease, and nine have died — two of them died out of state.

11,473 tests have been administered.

The Dunleavy administration has imposed several public health mandates that have reshaped daily life across Alaska to combat the spread of the virus. Those mandates and other Alaska-specific COVID-19 resources and information are available at coronavirus.alaska.gov.

But some Alaskans have been pushing back on the statewide limits on travel and closures of businesses. Others say that it is too soon to reopen the state.

Earlier this week, Dunleavy announced a plan to reopen certain types of businesses in Alaska.

That includes:

Restaurants — limited dine-in services

Retail stores — limited in-store shopping

Personal services businesses (i.e. barbers, nail salons, hairdressers) — limited services

Nonessential businesses (i.e. professional business services) — limited services

He said that Alaska is in a better position than other states to reopen hair salons and tattoo parlors.

During Thursday’s press conference, Dunleavy and Crum are expected to announce a new health mandate and clarify a previous one.

You can watch the press conference live on this post, the governor’s Facebook or Livestream pages, or on 360 North television.

The headline for this story has been updated.