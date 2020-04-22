Healthy living tips in times of isolation

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

On today’s show, we’ll check in with the Juneau Suicide Prevention Coalition and talk about adjusting to social isolation.

Interview with Aaron Surma, Program Coordinator for Juneau Suicide Prevention Coaltion (Part 1):

Interview with Aaron Surma, Program Coordinator for Juneau Suicide Prevention Coaltion (Part 2):

Perseverance Theatre will give us an update on their raffle and online activities,

and we’ll continue our COVID-19-related check-ins with City Hall.

