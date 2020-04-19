Alyse Galvin has out-raised Don Young in U.S. House race

U.S. House candidate Alyse Galvin raised more than twice as much money as incumbent congressman Don Young during the first three months of the year.

Galvin, an independent endorsed by the Alaska Democratic Party, raised half a million dollars, according to her latest campaign finance report, covering the first quarter.

Young, the most senior Republican in Congress, reports receipts of a little more than $200,000 for the same period. Looking at the whole 2020 campaign, Galvin has also out-raised Young, though not as dramatically: $1.3 million versus $1 million.

About 45% of Young’s campaign money comes from other committees, including PACs associated with corporations, unions and trade associations. Galvin has received PAC money, too, from abortion-rights groups and unions, but the contributions amount to less than 3% of her total.

This is Galvin’s second run at Young. She also outraised him in the 2018 campaign, but lost by seven percentage points.

Young’s campaign manager, Truman Reed, said by email that the congressman is hitting his fundraising targets.