The Burn Thompson poets

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, April 20, 2020.

On Monday’s show, we’ll speak with Burn Thompson Writers Group as part of Poetry Month. We’ll listen to the latest Community Connection pieces, and continue our COVID-19-related check-ins with City Hall.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

Tune in to KTOO on Monday at 7:00 p.m. for a one-hour special from PRX and The Post: After a three-year legal battle, The Post obtained hundreds of records of candid interviews assessing the war in Afghanistan and its failures. PRX worked with The Post to turn their podcast on The Afghanistan Papers into a radio special, with broadcast-exclusive reactions from veterans.