Newscast – Thursday, April 16, 2020

In this newscast:
- The Alaska Legislature’s top legal adviser says Gov. Dunleavy probably doesn’t have the authority to spend federal CARES Act money on items he vetoed from the state budget,
- at least seven staff members at Lemon Creek Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19,
- Gov. Dunleavy describes a piecemeal approach to reopening the state’s economy,
- the Paycheck Protection Program runs out of money,
- the latest data on the state’s initial unemployment claims are about 12 times higher than normal,
- Juneau Docks and Harbors officials give various fee-paying users a break to help with financial hardships,
- a woman in Nome is arrested for allegedly coughing on patrons at a temporary shelter and saying she was transmitting the coronavirus, and
- a 26-year-old hiker from Brazil becomes the latest person to be rescued from the “Into the Wild” bus.