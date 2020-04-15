KTOO

Newscast — Wednesday, April 15, 2020

In this newscast:

  • Requests for emergency hunts are piling up for federal and state agencies
  • Practically all of the money the Juneau Assembly committed for its emergency small business loan program has been allocated
  • State spending audit finds problems after state denies auditors access to oil tax records
  • Princess Cruises and Holland America Line are canceling sailings and closing lodges and bus tours in Alaska
  • The city of Valdez is appealing a decision from the Regulatory Commission of Alaska that allows Hilcorp to keep financial documents confidential

