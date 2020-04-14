Watch live: Dunleavy’s administration gives an update on Alaska’s response to COVID-19

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest COVID-19 press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The governor, Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink have been holding these briefings almost daily since March 10.

They’ve shared updates on the number of people in the state with confirmed cases, announced public health mandates and explained the administration’s strategy and rationale.

The state’s health department reported Tuesday that a ninth Alaskan has died from the disease. The state also reported that another eight Alaskans were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total to 285. The number who have recovered from the disease rose to 98. The total number of hospitalizations remained unchanged, at 32.

To date, Dunleavy’s administration has imposed numerous public health mandates that have reshaped daily life across Alaska to combat the spread of the virus. Those mandates and other Alaska-specific COVID-19 resources and information are available at coronavirus.alaska.gov.

Dunleavy said at Monday’s news conference that he expected to discuss the state’s economy this week, and how and when different businesses and communities may begin to reopen.

“Eventually, I think we all realize that sooner than later we have to open up the economy,” he said. “And I want to be clear that when I say that, I don’t want anyone to get the wrong idea that we’re going to put the economy ahead of the health of Alaskans. That’s not the case at all.”

You can watch today’s press conference live on this post, the governor’s Facebook or Livestream pages, or on 360 North television.

This preview was written by KTOO’s Rashah McChesney.