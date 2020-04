Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

On Tuesday’s show, we’ll continue our virtual Folk Fest celebration with musician Taylor Vidic. Bartlett Hospital will give us an update on the ER other services. We’ll play the latest Community Connection pieces, and continue our COVID-19-related check-ins with City Hall.

