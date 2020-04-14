Newscast – Tuesday, April 14, 2020

In this newscast:
- the state reports a woman from the Matanuska-Susitna Borough in her 30s has died from COVID-19,
- municipalities under 500,000 people fear they’ll lose out on federal relief money,
- Gov. Dunleavy’s administration denies a records request for the 700-plus plans businesses submitted detailing how they’ll operate during the pandemic,
- cratering oil prices jeopardize BP’s sale of its Alaska holdings to Hilcorp,
- state environmental officials say the oil spill at the end of the trans-Alaska Pipeline has been contained,
- industry groups sue to invalidate signatures for a ballot initiative that would raise taxes on the state’s largest oil fields,
- the Glory Hall begins meal service from the covered area of Zach Gordon Youth Center,
- the state’s chief medical officer explains how to wear masks on the trail or exercising, and
- UAF announces it will hold a virtual graduation ceremony.