Newscast – Tuesday, April 14, 2020

by

In this newscast:

  • the state reports a woman from the Matanuska-Susitna Borough in her 30s has died from COVID-19,
  • municipalities under 500,000 people fear they’ll lose out on federal relief money,
  • Gov. Dunleavy’s administration denies a records request for the 700-plus plans businesses submitted detailing how they’ll operate during the pandemic,
  • cratering oil prices jeopardize BP’s sale of its Alaska holdings to Hilcorp,
  • state environmental officials say the oil spill at the end of the trans-Alaska Pipeline has been contained,
  • industry groups sue to invalidate signatures for a ballot initiative that would raise taxes on the state’s largest oil fields,
  • the Glory Hall begins meal service from the covered area of Zach Gordon Youth Center,
  • the state’s chief medical officer explains how to wear masks on the trail or exercising, and
  • UAF announces it will hold a virtual graduation ceremony.

