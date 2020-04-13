Newscast – Monday, April 13, 2020

In this newscast:
- Four recent confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Juneau are all staff members at Lemon Creek Correctional Center,
- Bartlett Regional Hospital is losing about $250,000 a day in revenue from canceled and postponed surgeries,
- Sealaska Corp. is pledging $1 million in financial relief to shareholder communities,
- Craig gets its first two confirmed cases of COVID-19,
- Joe Biden wins Alaska’s Democratic presidential primary,
- U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski says Congress is discussing how to make sure the U.S. Postal Service continues operating,
- a pair of high school seniors share what the abrupt end of the school year means for them,
- an Alyeska Pipeline Company equipment malfunction led to an oil spill in the Port of Valdez, and
- the Chugiak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company is giving kids stuck inside seven-vehicle drive-bys for their birthdays.