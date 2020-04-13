KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Monday, April 13, 2020

by

In this newscast:

  • Four recent confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Juneau are all staff members at Lemon Creek Correctional Center,
  • Bartlett Regional Hospital is losing about $250,000 a day in revenue from canceled and postponed surgeries,
  • Sealaska Corp. is pledging $1 million in financial relief to shareholder communities,
  • Craig gets its first two confirmed cases of COVID-19,
  • Joe Biden wins Alaska’s Democratic presidential primary,
  • U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski says Congress is discussing how to make sure the U.S. Postal Service continues operating,
  • a pair of high school seniors share what the abrupt end of the school year means for them,
  • an Alyeska Pipeline Company equipment malfunction led to an oil spill in the Port of Valdez, and
  • the Chugiak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company is giving kids stuck inside seven-vehicle drive-bys for their birthdays.

Reader Interactions

X