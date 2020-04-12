State reports 15 new cases of COVID-19 across 7 communities

Another 15 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the cumulative case count for the state up to 272.

At least five of the new cases were reported in the Anchorage area and three in the Mat-Su Valley — the highest single-day case count for the Mat-Su Valley to date.

Two more cases were reported in the Fairbanks area, and one case was reported in both the Juneau and Ketchikan boroughs.

The remaining three cases have not yet been included in the health department’s updates. No new deaths were reported on Saturday.

Nationwide, the United States passed Italy as the country with the highest number of deaths linked to the coronavirus on Saturday