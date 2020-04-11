Confused about social services, unemployment or stimulus money? We’ve got you covered.

From unemployment insurance to small business loans, many Alaskans have been forced, suddenly, to navigate a myriad of social benefits, including those in the recently-passed federal CARES Act.
Here’s the latest on some programs that are available to help:
- Unemployment insurance: Unemployment Insurance is a state-administered, federally funded program that recently had benefits boosted in the CARES Act. You can earn up to $370 a week, plus up to $75 for each dependent if you apply on the state’s website, and many of the usual requirements have been waived or modified. State administrators are advising self-employed people and those working in the gig economy to wait until the department has finalized the administration of the program. The department says that might not happen until early to mid-June.
- Small business loans: Many affected small businesses could be eligible for the Payment Protection Program, which offers loans and grants for employers who agree to keep employees on their payrolls. You’ll have to apply at your bank and many details are still being worked out, but you don’t need any collateral and there’s a chance you can get that loan forgiven if you meet the conditions. The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering $10,000 ‘loans’ with fewer requirements than usual, as well as the possibility that you won’t ever have to pay them back. There’s some things you need to know before you get started that we’ve included in the link below. Local programs might be able to help as well, so check with your community’s government for more options.
- Food assistance: The Food Bank of Alaska says it’s ready for the challenge of providing more meals to more people who have recently found themselves in a position where they can’t afford food. Their website has an online map where you can find pantries around the state. There are also meals delivered to kids around the state through a variety of partners. Additionally, there are federal programs such as SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and WIC (Women, Infants & Children) that you can apply for through the state’s website.
- Utilities: Utility companies around the state have agreed to waive late fees and have agreed not to disconnect customers who can’t pay. Private companies have followed suit, signing the Keep Americans Connected pledge and offering free internet or upgrades.
- Direct payments: Regardless of what you apply for, as long as you’ve paid your taxes and your income isn’t over $75,000, you’ll be getting a direct $1200 “economic impact payment” from the federal government as part of the CARES Act. That money should start being sent out in mid-April, according to the most recent information on the IRS website. Also, $1000 PFDs.