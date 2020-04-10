Community Connection: Miriam Wagoner

Community Connection is a segment on KTOO’s Juneau Afternoon where listeners share personal stories, reflections, poetry or music about life in these strange times.

Miriam Wagoner is author of national award-winning, “A Poem Book From My Kaasei Nook To The World.” She was born in the Philippines but has lived in Juneau for about two decades.

“During this pandemic, I would like to contribute to Juneau Afternoon’s Community Connection and share the poem, “One Word, One World.” I worked hard collecting and researching the foreign words written in this also award-winning piece. Hope you enjoy and please take care” – Miriam Wagoner

Click here for instructions on how to submit your own Community Connection piece.