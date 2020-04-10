A week of Folk Fest-inspired content

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, April 13, 2020.

On Monday’s show, we’ll begin our virtual celebration of Folk Fest with concerts, interviews with musicians, and more. We’ll listen to the latest Community Connection pieces, get the dirt on Juneau’s Virtual Garden Conference, and continue our COVID-19-related check-ins with City Hall.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

Tune in to KTOO Monday at 7 p.m. for Intelligence Squared. As the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the globe, the World Health Organization warns about an information epidemic or “infodemic.” Consumers of news are inundated with stats, graphs, press conferences, and think-pieces, as well as dubious data, miscredited quotations, and outright harmful claims. Journalist and editor-in-chief of PolitiFact Angie Drobnic Holan and computer scientist and associate professor of Human Centered Design and Engineering at the University of Washington Kate Starbird, join John Donvan for a special Discourse Disruptors episode.