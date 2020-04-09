Rabbi Josh presents Passover cuisine for Foodie Friday

Scott Burton hosts on Friday, April 10, 2020.

On Friday’s show, Rabbi Josh will teach us how to make Passover cuisine, and explain the significance of the Jewish holiday. Psychotherapist Michelle Beaulieu will share healthy living strategies for social isolation. We’ll listen to the latest Community Connection pieces. And City Hall will continue its COVID-19-related check-ins.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.