Newscast — Thursday, April 9, 2020

In this newscast:
- Economists with the state say increased competition amid the ongoing pandemic contributed to a drop in Alaska oil prices,
- Alaska has another record-breaking week for unemployment filings,
- a Juneau woman who has now recovered from COVID-19 describes finding out she was Juneau’s tenth case,
- the state still has not received all of the medical supplies it requested from the federal government,
- two state senators question the decision to place surgical abortions on a list of procedures that should be delayed amid COVID-19,
- and President Donald Trump declares a major disaster for Alaska due to the new coronavirus.