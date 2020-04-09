KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast — Thursday, April 9, 2020

by

In this newscast:

  • Economists with the state say increased competition amid the ongoing pandemic contributed to a drop in Alaska oil prices,
  • Alaska has another record-breaking week for unemployment filings,
  • a Juneau woman who has now recovered from COVID-19 describes finding out she was Juneau’s tenth case,
  • the state still has not received all of the medical supplies it requested from the federal government,
  • two state senators question the decision to place surgical abortions on a list of procedures that should be delayed amid COVID-19,
  • and President Donald Trump declares a major disaster for Alaska due to the new coronavirus.

