Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

On Thursday’s show, the Juneau Audubon Society will teach us about the new Southeast Alaska Birding Trail.

UAS will preview upcoming virtual activities,

Bartlett Hospital will give us an update and walk us though on-line COVID-19 screening.

And we’ll continue our COVID-19-related check-ins with City Hall.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.