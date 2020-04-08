Watch live: Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Dr. Anne Zink give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest COVID-19 press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The governor, members of his cabinet and the state’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink have been holding these briefings almost daily since March 10.

They’ve shared updates on the number of people in the state with confirmed cases, announced public health mandates, and explained the administration’s strategy and rationale.

As of Tuesday, the state reported 13 new cases of the virus, and a total of 226 positive cases throughout Alaska. They also report that 32 people have recovered.

One more person has died, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to seven.

The administration has imposed 12 public health mandates that have reshaped daily life across Alaska to combat the spread of the virus. Those mandates and other Alaska-specific COVID-19 resources and information are available at coronavirus.alaska.gov.

During the Tuesday press conference they talked about the state’s response to the pandemic in rural Alaska. They answered questions about the challenges facing villages and rural communities — and about the partnerships with tribal and private entities that are providing equipment and services to those communities.

Alaska joined at least five other states in banning elective abortions during the coronavirus outbreak. That procedure, along with dozens of others, is listed as an elective surgery — state officials suspended those in mid-March. But on Tuesday, Dunleavy issued clarification about exactly which surgeries to stop.

Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum said the state followed guidance from the American College of Surgeons about which procedures should be delayed.

However, the guidance the state refers to doesn’t recommend delaying pregnancy terminations at all — either for medical reasons or if a patient requests it. According to the guidance, pregnancy termination is a procedure that “if significantly delayed, could cause significant harm.”

You can watch today’s press conference live on this post, the governor’s Facebook or Livestream pages, or on 360 North television.

This preview was written by KTOO’s Rashah McChesney.